Christmas bookings confirm astounding year for tourism

NEW GUESTS: Typically full of backpackers and seasonal workers, Blue Topaz Caravan Park owners Brendan and Shonel Roberts are welcoming new guests.

QUEENSLAND’S ongoing border closure has given Granite Belt accommodation providers a reason to celebrate, with bookings for the Christmas holidays starting to trickle in.

Typically a quiet time for motels, cottages and caravan parks, operators from Applethorpe to Ballandean have seen a slow increase in demand from tourists.

At Stannum Lodge Motor Inn, bookings have “increased slightly” however the prospect of bookings remains “a real unknown” due to ongoing changes to COVID-19 regulations.

Owner Maurice Kennedy hoped guests would opt for a trip to regional Queensland as opposed to flocking to the coast for a beach holiday.

“I think the people coming here know that it’s not going to be as humid as the coast and the past few mornings have been quite cold,” Mr Kennedy said.

“A lot of people are aware of the climate out here and hopefully that might mean more visitors.”

Tourism across the Granite Belt has skyrocketed since coronavirus restrictions were relaxed across the state.

During July, popular online booking site Wotif recorded a 1030 per cent increase in bookings for Stanthorpe and Ballandean.

The region, which is usually inundated with backpackers and seasonal workers during summer, has greater availability for travellers yet to decide on their plans.

Blue Topaz Caravan Park owner Brendan Roberts said the park was seeing more travellers passing through rather than settling down for days on end.

“There’s definitely more tourists in the region; we see that coming through the diner with the amount of non-locals signing in,” Mr Roberts said.

“Over the holidays we might see some more families come out and hopefully we’ll see that in the caravan park because it’s summer and it’s a better time to be caravanning.”

