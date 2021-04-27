Christensen retirement presents ‘magnificent’ opportunity

George Christensen's retirement has presented a "very exciting" and "magnificent" opportunity for the Mackay Whitsunday region, Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson says.

Responding to the shock news of the Dawson MP's decision to bow out from the next federal election, Cr Williamson said Dawson would no longer remain a safe seat for the LNP purely because of the outspoken MP's personal popularity.

The Mackay mayor said this meant the seat was now in play for both major parties, which could lead to a cash splash on the region in the lead-up to the federal election.

"If George were to run again, obviously the LNP would think they've got it in the bag," Cr Williamson said.

"He had 62 per cent of the two-party preferred and I think a lot of that is his personal vote.

"Love him or hate him, he has got a particular style of politics that a lot of people warm to.

"He's been a good representative for our region."

Cr Williamson said with Mr Christensen no longer in the equation, the seat would be "wide open".

"I think this is very exciting - this is a magnificent opportunity," he said.

"If we can get the two major (parties) competing over the seat of Dawson, which is largely centred around Mackay, that's a great outcome for us.

"We have a lot of projects that we could put up for funding and that's the sort of thing that elections are run on these days - the promises."

Cr Williamson said there were several Mackay Regional Council projects that could benefit from federal funding.

These include the Mackay Waterfront Priority Development Area, the Northern Beaches Community Hub, stages two and three of the Mackay Ring Road and the Northern Beaches road network.

"Although (the Northern Beaches road) is a state road, if we can turn it into a road of strategic significance, which we believe it is, then that would attract federal funding as well," Cr Williamson said.

"There's some really big projects that we could get excited about in terms of some promises from would-be federal members for Dawson."

