Choppers to improve Southern Downs’ powerlines

HELICOPTERS will soon be used across the Southern Downs improve the safety and reliability of our powerlines.

Powerlink Queensland will be conducting aerial inspections from January to March in Southern Downs areas, including Inglewood, Texas and Yelarborn.

The process was a cost-effective way of identifying vegetation obstacles along transmission line easements and checking infrastructure.

Powerlink executive general manager of operations and service delivery Gary Edwards said the inspections were essential to ensure the transmission network was reliable and safe for almost five million Queenslanders.

“Our aim is to be as quick and non-disruptive as we can when completing these inspections,” Mr Edwards said.

“We want to minimise any potential disturbance to local residents near our transmission lines while this essential work is carried out. We appreciate their co-operation and patience.”

Mr Edwards also said pilots would endeavour to maintain distance from houses, livestock and crops.

“Local residents may see the helicopter moving relatively quickly and at a low level along our transmission lines, and in some instances, it may need to hover to enable closer inspection of the lines,” he said.

Despite that, the low-flying helicopters had the potential to startle livestock and encouraged anyone with questions to phone 1800 635 369 or visit www.powerlink.com.au/helicopter-activities.