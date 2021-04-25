Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three people are being assessed after a serious rollover at Teewah Beach. Photo: John McCutcheon/ File
Three people are being assessed after a serious rollover at Teewah Beach. Photo: John McCutcheon/ File
News

Chopper called as three injured in serious beach rollover

Natalie Wynne
25th Apr 2021 11:17 AM | Updated: 11:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three people are being assessed after a serious rollover on a popular Coast beach.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle rollover at Teewah Beach at 9.35am Sunday.

A rescue helicopter is already on scene with a second helicopter on its way.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a paramedic and doctor were winched from a helicopter down to the scene.

"Three patients are being assessed," she said.

"One with hip and facial injuries, one with suspected spinal injuries and one with a hand injury."

MORE TO COME.

car rollover editors picks noosa north shore racq rescue helicopter sunshine coast teewah beach
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad’s violent assault leaves 10yo with head wound

        Premium Content Dad’s violent assault leaves 10yo with head wound

        Crime The Warwick court heard the girl was rushed to hospital after her father’s violent outburst.

        Stanthorpe Border Post enters exciting new era

        Stanthorpe Border Post enters exciting new era

        News Our new website platform is just around the corner. Here is everything you need to...

        Shameful toll: Three dead in 61 days since state’s DV pledge

        Premium Content Shameful toll: Three dead in 61 days since state’s DV pledge

        Crime Mum becomes third alleged Qld DV murder victim in two months

        Patient, 93, left waiting as Premier grandstands

        Premium Content Patient, 93, left waiting as Premier grandstands

        Health Elderly Qld woman left waiting four hours at hospital after fall