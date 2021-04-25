Chopper called as three injured in serious beach rollover
Three people are being assessed after a serious rollover on a popular Coast beach.
Emergency services were called to the single vehicle rollover at Teewah Beach at 9.35am Sunday.
A rescue helicopter is already on scene with a second helicopter on its way.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a paramedic and doctor were winched from a helicopter down to the scene.
"Three patients are being assessed," she said.
"One with hip and facial injuries, one with suspected spinal injuries and one with a hand injury."
MORE TO COME.