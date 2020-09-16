Menu
The Westpac chopper was called when a man fell off a roof at Federal.
Rescue chopper called after man falls 3m off roof

Rebecca Lollback
16th Sep 2020 6:35 AM | Updated: 6:44 AM

A MAN in his 40s has suffered multiple injuries after he fell 3m off a roof.

Just after 5pm yesterday, the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to a property at Federal, north west of Bangalow, to a report of a person who had fallen.

NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter's critical care medical team treated and stabilised the man for leg fractures.

He was then airlifted to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.  

