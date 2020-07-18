Menu
Crime

Man jailed over meth barrel plot

by Anthony Piovesan
18th Jul 2020 10:38 AM

A Chinese national has been thrown behind bars for eight years after his role in a failed attempt to smuggle liquid methamphetamine and MDMA into Australia four years ago.

The 50-year-old man will have a non-parole period of four years after pleading guilty in the Sydney District Court on Friday.

He was charged along with seven co-accused following the discovery of liquid meth and MDMA inside barrels on a small vessel near Palm Beach in northern Sydney in 2016.

The joint operation between Australian and Chinese law enforcement, known as Task force Blaze, also intercepted a "mothership" associated with the illicit smuggling operation off Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

Three other Chinese men on board the vessel were arrested and charged, as well as two Australian-based men, a New Zealander and a Taiwanese national.

In 2018 the New Zealand national was sentenced to nine years and nine months' imprisonment with a non-parole period of 5 years.

A Chinese national was sentenced to nine years imprisonment with a non-parole period of 4.5 years in 2019 and the Taiwanese national sentenced to 14 years imprisonment, backdated to the date of his arrest, with a non-parole period of seven years.

Australian Federal Police Eastern Command Acting Assistant Commissioner Kirsty Schofield said the multi-agency international operation was a testament to the combined determination to stop criminals importing drugs into Australia.

"The AFP and its partners are setting an international benchmark for law enforcement co-operation," she said.

" Through our combined commitment to combating this crime type, we are working across multiple jurisdictions and transnational borders to deal significant blows to organised crime syndicates."

