Politics

China tensions threatens state’s recovery: Premier

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
2nd Dec 2020 5:08 AM
Queensland's coal exports are expected to rebound but there are fears Australia's trade tensions with China could threaten the state's recovery.

Treasurer Cameron Dick said the government was working on "sustaining" Queensland's strong relationship with China as Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed private companies were concerned for local jobs.

Coal exports are expected to recover by 9¾ per cent in 2021-22 but because of the impacts of COVID-19 and the "uncertainty surrounding Australian access to the Chinese market", exports are expected to slump by 8 per cent during this financial year.

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has warned escalating trade tension with China could affect Queensland jobs. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dan Peled
The Premier said there were Queensland ships currently stuck off China.

"We would encourage the Federal Government to resume trade relationship talks because what the mining companies are saying to me ... the last thing they want to see are mines closed in Queensland that could have an impact on Queensland jobs," she said.

"We are concerned that private companies are saying to us as heads of government, that they are concerned for local jobs and we're seeing that across now a whole different variety of sectors.

"It is a national issue."

 

 

Ms Palaszczuk said metallurgical coal was Queensland's largest export, relying very heavily on Japan.

"We have no issues there but we do need to sort this out in the interest of Queensland jobs," she said.

The Premier said she was confident that herself and Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan would raise the issue during the next national cabinet.

