Crime

Chilling words before alleged brick attack

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
15th Mar 2021 8:42 AM

 

Chilling footage has emerged of the moment a ranting man allegedly threatened to be holding a gun after using a brick to smash in a car window on the NSW Central Coast.

Police allege the incident on James Watt Drive in Chittaway Bay was one of three attacks the man was responsible for on Friday afternoon before being tackled to the ground by attending officers.

In footage of one incident posted to Dash Cam Owners Australia, the man can be heard swearing at the motorist and warning him: "I've got a gun in my pocket, c***".

It begins showing the car driving down the road before the man strides out into the street armed with a brick.

The incident on James Watt Drive in Chittaway Bay has resulted in a man being charged by police.
He stands in the car's path, forcing the driver to come to a halt. "Don't f*** with me c***," the man cries.

The driver yells "fuck off" as he quickly reverses and beeps the car horn.

"F*** off now or you'll be dead," the man holding the brick says as he again moves toward the vehicle.

He disappears from the camera's view when the sound of smashing glass can be heard on the video.

"What the f*** … don't do it, don't do it," the now terrified driver pleads.

The alleged attacker's voice can then be heard as he offers a chilling warning: "F***ing drive off now, I'll give you 10. I've got a gun in my pocket, c***."

Car tyres are heard spinning as the vehicle wastes little time in taking off.

Police allege the man also tried to damage a patrol car.
In a statement NSW Police said three vehicles had windows broken between 6pm and 6.20pm on James Watt Drive and Thomas Walker Drive at Chittaway Bay on Friday night.

All incidents was allegedly caused by the man who threw a brick at the vehicles, with the drivers escaping injury.

The man will face court on Monday
Police will allege in court when officers attended the scene the man also threw a brick at a patrol car, narrowly missing.

"Officers tackled the man and placed him under arrest, and he was taken to Wyong Police Station. It's further alleged the man urinated in a police cell at the station and threatened officers," police said.

The 33-year-old has been charged with destroying or damaging property, threatening to destroy or damage another persons property and two counts of intimidating a police officer in execution of duty.

The Cessnock man was refused bail to appear at Wyong Local Court on Monday.

Originally published as Chilling words before alleged brick attack

