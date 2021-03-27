Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

NSW Bushfires: Sydney chokes through ‘lethal’ smoke
News

Child suffers serious burns at Gold Coast home

by Brianna Morris-Grant
27th Mar 2021 10:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CHILD has suffered serious burns after an incident with a fire pit at a Tallebudgera home on Friday night.

Paramedics were called to the private residence at 6.30pm after reports a primary school aged boy had been injured.

The boy was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition with burns to the face, arms and legs.

Members of the High Acuity Response Unit were also on board.

Emergency services were also called to a two vehicle crash on City Centre Drive in Upper Coomera at 7.27pm, where two patients were taken to GCUH in stable condition.

Shortly after a man was taken to GCUH for observation after a single vehicle crash on Brighton Parade, Southport just after 8pm

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

Originally published as Child suffers serious burns at Gold Coast home

More Stories

editors picks emergency injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BIG SPLIT: SDRC proposes shift to divisional representation

        Premium Content BIG SPLIT: SDRC proposes shift to divisional representation

        Council News The restructuring could be brought in by the next election with council and community support.

        SDRC reveals when water carting stops, restrictions may ease

        Premium Content SDRC reveals when water carting stops, restrictions may ease

        News Water carting from Connolly Dam to Stanthorpe continues, as the council looks to...

        ‘Like winning lotto’ as drought-hit dam fills

        Premium Content ‘Like winning lotto’ as drought-hit dam fills

        Weather Southern Downs residents celebrate heavy rains that have filled dams

        James Lister takes leave to focus on mental health

        Premium Content James Lister takes leave to focus on mental health

        News The Southern Downs MP said the move would help him be a better father and...