Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Dangers of fire demonstrated
News

Child started a fire that burnt a man

Michael Nolan
by
2nd Aug 2020 8:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services were called to a Glenvale home after reports that a child had started a fire in a bedroom cupboard. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the crews arrived at the Balonne Rd address about 8pm. 

"The fire was extinguished upon arrival," she said. 

"We ventilated the area and made the scene safe."  

Paramedics transported a 49-year-old man to the Toowoomba Hospital with minor burns on his hand. 

They also treated five people for smoke inhalation. 

accidental fire fire glenvale fire toowoomba fire
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stranded mums don’t know when they’ll see children again

        premium_icon Stranded mums don’t know when they’ll see children again

        News The Granite Belt workers were meant to return to Vanuatu months ago but fear they may not get home this year.

        What your new Southern Downs councillors declared

        premium_icon What your new Southern Downs councillors declared

        News From political ties to several properties, here’s what each of the new faces to...

        New COVID testing clinic targets travellers

        premium_icon New COVID testing clinic targets travellers

        News The pop-up facility is expected to open in the Southern Downs next week, targeting...

        Football’s future given new voice

        premium_icon Football’s future given new voice

        Sport Peak representative bodies for Football Stanthorpe will head to the region to host...