Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Warwick womn Lisa Rose Halcrow is charged with the murder of two-year-old Connor Horan
Warwick womn Lisa Rose Halcrow is charged with the murder of two-year-old Connor Horan
Crime

Child murder charge returns to Warwick court

Kerri Moore
7th Sep 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 8th Sep 2020 6:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WARWICK woman Lisa Rose Halcrow remains in custody over the alleged murder of a little boy she was babysitting.
The matter was brought before the Warwick Magistrates Court this morning.

Ms Halcrow's lawyer requested the matter be adjourned for a further month, to allow counsel to carry out discussions.

The 40-year-old is charged with murdering Connor Horan while he was in her care in August 2018.

Ms Halcrow drove the unconscious two-year-old to the hospital, saying he fell down stairs.

 

Image grab from video. Two-year-old Connor Horan died in August, 2018 from multiple head and internal injuries
Image grab from video. Two-year-old Connor Horan died in August, 2018 from multiple head and internal injuries

 

CPR was performed on Connor for more than half an hour but he died with serious head and internal injuries.

The Warwick woman was arrested at her workplace in February this year after a public plea for information from Connor's mother and grandmother.

Ms Halcrow has been in police custody ever since her arrest.

She is charged with murder, grievous bodily harm, drug driving, possessing dangerous drugs and utensils and contravening a police requirement.

The matter is set to be brought before the court again on October 12.

More Stories

connor horan court editors picks lisa rose halcrow murder charge
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1M BOOST: Council to invest in water, parks, infrastructure

        Premium Content $1M BOOST: Council to invest in water, parks, infrastructure

        News A new round of drought relief funding is set to boost Southern Downs communities.

        The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        Premium Content The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        News Police check up on Qld’s 300 worst DV offenders

        Vineyard’s sale secures climate friendly future

        Premium Content Vineyard’s sale secures climate friendly future

        News A Granite Belt winery has hit the market with owners certain the sale of the...

        Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Premium Content Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Politics The Electoral Commission has fired the starter’s gun for state poll