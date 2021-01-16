Menu
WATCH LIVE HERE: Chief Health Officer gives COVID update

Domanii Cameron
Domanii Cameron and Alex Strachan
16th Jan 2021 9:01 AM
Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young and Health Minister Yvette D'Ath will give an update on Queensland's latest COVID-19 numbers at 9am.

Restrictions such as mask wearing in indoor spaces and reduced capacities for venues and gatherings remain in place for Greater Brisbane.

 

Police will scour through hours of CCTV footage at Queensland's quarantine hotels in a full audit of the surveillance used to monitor guests and staff after a cluster among guests at the Hotel Grand Chancellor.

Queensland yesterday recorded three new cases of COVID-19, with two being acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine. The third case is historical and was recorded in Cairns.

Hours after the announcement South Australian authorities confirmed they will open their borders to Greater Brisbane from midnight tonight.

It comes as fragments of COVID-19 were detected in sewerage across the southeast including at Gibson Island in South Brisbane, Pimpama, Loganholme and Wynnum.

 

 

 

 

