Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Workers at a chicken farm are demanding answers from the business following the death of a colleague who contracted COVID while working at the processing plant.
Workers at a chicken farm are demanding answers from the business following the death of a colleague who contracted COVID while working at the processing plant.
Health

Chicken plant workers demand answers after colleague’s death

by Harrison Tippet
11th Aug 2020 6:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Workers at a Breakwater chicken farm are demanding answers from the business following the death of a colleague, understood to have contracted COVID-19 while working at the processing plant.

The United Workers Union (UWU) on Tuesday released a statement warning it would be "seeking justice" if the deceased Golden Farms Turosi worker was found to have died as a result of COVID-19 contracted at the workplace.

It is understood the 51-year-old male worker, identified as Kelvin Nguyen, died alone at his Newcomb home, where he was discovered by emergency workers on Sunday.

 

Kelvin Nguyen, 51, has been identified as the Turosi worker who died after falling ill to coronavirus.
Kelvin Nguyen, 51, has been identified as the Turosi worker who died after falling ill to coronavirus.

 

UWU director of food and beverage Susie Allison said the death had created considerable anxiety for Golden Farms workers.

"While the cause of death at this stage has not been confirmed, it appears likely he could have died as a result of having COVID-19," Ms Allison said.

"With over 40 cases at the site, it also appears likely he could have contracted the virus at work."

"If this is the case, the Union will be seeking justice and working with the family."

Ms Allison called on Golden Farms Turosi to provide paid pandemic leave to all workers.

"This case highlights the absolute gravity of the current situation facing essential food workers," she said.

 

 

 

 

 

"It is tragic that workers could contract this deadly virus simply because they have turned up to work to feed our communities."

"Food workers across the country are putting their own lives and their family lives at risk by attending work to ensure our supermarkets remain stocked. Every measure must be taken to ensure their safety.

"In particular, workers must be provided with readily accessible paid pandemic leave so they are not forced to choose between keeping their workmates safe and no income or digging into sparse leave entitlements."

 

 

 

MORE NEWS

ACCUSED BURGLAR LASHES OUT AT MAGISTRATE

LATEST GEELONG COVID-19 DATA

GROVEDALE AGED CARE STAFF CONTRACT COVID

 

Originally published as Chicken plant workers demand answers after colleague's death

coronavirus golden farms

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jockey Club’s devastating decision for Cup

        Premium Content Jockey Club’s devastating decision for Cup

        News Officials have decided the fate of this year’s major race day, saying it was one ‘that had to be made’.

        BORDER BATTLE: Region already struggling with closure

        Premium Content BORDER BATTLE: Region already struggling with closure

        News The closures may contain the spread of coronavirus, but Southern Downs residents...

        Farmers aim for QLD-first after ‘black gold’ discovery

        Premium Content Farmers aim for QLD-first after ‘black gold’ discovery

        Rural It took 10 years of hard work and patience, but it is finally paying off for this...

        New cafe in a class of its own

        Premium Content New cafe in a class of its own

        Food & Entertainment From the schoolyard to slinging sangas, how childhood memories led to business...