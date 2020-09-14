Cherished pony left bloodied after dog attack

HORRIFIC: Astoria Jazzman with owner Mardi Nielsen at his rehab centre.

A WARWICK woman has been left over $15,000 out of pocket after a “horrific” attack by dogs left her prized show pony bloodied and injured.

When horse breeder Mardi Nielsen moved from the Lockyer Valley, she placed her beloved eight-year-old chestnut English riding pony Astoria Jazzman and two other horses in a local agistment paddock.

But six months ago, the horses were met with Ms Nielsen’s worst nightmare when suspected free-roaming domestic dogs attacked in the night.

‘The witnesses say they chased him round and round until he went through a fence and a star picket went through his stomach,” Ms Nielsen said.

While the other two horses were OK, the picket tore through Astoria Jazzman’s abdomen and the “horrendous” injuries left him unable to move.

“When I first saw it, it was gross. I just kept on going ‘oh my God, oh my God’,” Ms Nielsen said.

“When we took him to the vet, he said to me, ‘ Mardi, you’re the luckiest girl in the world. This horse should be dead’.”

Since the attack, Astoria Jazzman had undergone four serious operations while in rehab, with a vet bill now soaring well past $15,000.

“The vet said we could put him down but I said ‘no we’ll give him a chance’. I just couldn’t do it,” Ms Nielsen said.

“But I’m a chef and with Covid, it’s been really hard finding work, so while I’ve managed to get the last three operations, this past lot was too hard.

“I can’t afford to do much more.”

Starting a GoFundMe, Ms Nielsen had been touched by the “positive” response by fellow horse lovers.

“The help hasn’t paid anywhere near what it cost, but it’s something shows that people care,” she said.

Ms Nielsen had a scathing message for the dog owners.

“I’m very disappointed,” she said.

“It happened overnight so they obviously weren’t fenced in. I would never let my dogs roam at night like that.

“You’re one hundred per cent responsible for your animal and because of you, we’ve gone through this horrific experience.”

If you would like to donate to Ms Nielsen, head here.