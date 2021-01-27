It's every pet owner's worst nightmare - losing a pet while travelling.

But it's a nightmare that came true for Holly Alexander while travelling with her doberman rottweiler cross Ester to Victoria on the Spirit of Tasmania on Monday night.

"I was on the Spirit of Tasmania coming from Tasmania. I had put my dog in a kennel and checked it twice to make sure that the door was shut," Ms Alexander shared in a desperate online plea for her dog's whereabouts.

"I was woken up at midnight to one of the security guards telling me that she had escaped and that had been trying to get her but had no luck.

Holly Alexander's dog Ester went missing on an the Spirit of Tasmania overnight on Monday.

"They would only let me look for an hour and I waited in the bar as they kept looking."

Ms Alexander told the Mercury she went below deck with one of Ester's toys and a harness to help search. But was later told to return to the upper decks.

As the Spirit approached Victoria, Ms Alexander asked staff if she could go below deck to search for Ester again as she knew the departing cars, trucks and motorbikes would frighten her dog, but was denied entry to the lower decks.

"I was there up until midday refusing to leave as they said she just vanished," she said

Ms Alexander and Ester are moving from Tasmania to Tweed Heads.

Holly Alexander (pictured) and dog Ester.

"She is my best friend and I just want her back. Not knowing if she's dead or alive is killing me. Please help," She exclaimed.

Ms Alexander, who needs to be in Tweed Heads by Thursday, said she will stay in Melbourne on Wednesday morning where she plans to call pounds and dog homes as Spirit of Tasmania staff continue to look for Ester.

But come evening, she will be making the journey north, with or without Ester.

The Spirit of Tasmania said staff will continue to work with Ms Alexander to locate the dog.

jack.evans@news.com.au

Originally published as Cherished dog disappears on the Spirit of Tasmania