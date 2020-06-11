Cheers to that: Services club set to reopen

BACK IN BUSINESS: Stanthorpe RSL staff are ready to welcome patrons back on June 16. Picture: Matthew Purcell/File

AFTER a nearly three month closure the Stanthorpe RSL Services Club is set to reopen the doors.

The RSL was forced to close up on March 23 and has remained shut throughout, even after the easing of restrictions.

But this morning the club announced in a statement that they’ll be back up and running from Tuesday, June 16.

“We cannot wait to welcome all our customers back into the club,” an Stanthorpe RSL spokesperson said.

“We will be adhering to a strict COVID-19 plan with social distancing and hygiene controls being put into place.”

The club has outlined eight stringent conditions for them reopening.

“Booking are essential for lunch and dinner.

“All guests will be required to scan a members card or ID on entry and then again on exit. Children will have to be signed in and out on terminal by guardian.

“20 people only per designated area. The club has four designated areas and no crossing into another area will be permitted.

“Children are to remain seated at all times.

“Full table service for food and drinks.

“If you’re feeling unwell, or have symptoms of COVID-19 please stay at home, as you will be asked to leave.

“Cleaning and sanitising will be ongoing throughout the day.

“Where possible please use EFTPOS,” the spokesperson said.

The club will also have takeaway food available from 12-2pm and 6-8pm.

While it’s a welcome return to some normality, not all services will be available.

“At this stage there will be no gaming available except Keno.

“Bingo raffles, membership draws, entertainment, darts and snooker competitions will also be cancelled until further notice,” the spokesperson said.

The doors will open on June 16 from 11am.