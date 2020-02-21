Menu
An unfaithful husband whose wife died after he deliberately drove their car into a river to “vent his rage” has been jailed.
Crime

Cheating husband jailed for killing his partner

by AAP
21st Feb 2020 12:52 PM
AN UNFAITHFUL Gold Coast husband whose wife died after he deliberately drove their car into a river to "vent his rage" has been jailed for at least eight years.

Edward Kenneth Lord, 56, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Michele Lord who suffered fatal brain injuries after he drove off Tweed Valley Way into the northern NSW river in October 2015.

The concreter had been having an affair with a masseuse whom he met at a Broadbeach massage parlour.

Lord had moved her into the couple's home as a maid in 2015, telling his wife Ms Fong could help with housework. Ms Lord had been working long hours and had been ill with breast cancer.

In the NSW Supreme Court on Friday, Justice Ian Harrison jailed Lord for 10 years and eight months, with a non-parole period of eight years. "The driving into the river was an intentional but spontaneous act carried out purely to vent his rage," according to the agreed facts.

A fisherman had heard the couple arguing shortly before the incident.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

