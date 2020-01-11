Menu
'Indigo', a Seawind 1000 catamaran is an entry level sailing boat sleeping between six and eight people across four cabins.
News

CHARTERED WATERS: New vessel set to attract tourists

Carlie Walker
10th Jan 2020 4:00 PM
A NEW addition to Fraser Island Boat Charters fleet has launched in time for summer adventures around Fraser Island.

'The vessel, called Indigo, a Seawind 1000 catamaran is an entry level sailing boat sleeping between six and eight people across four cabins.

Launched in July 2019, the luxury catamaran Cattitude is another sailing option to hire. The 42 foot long vessel sleeps up to ten people across five cabins with all modern comforts.

Both vessels offer skippered as well as self skippering hires. Referred to as bareboat charter, self skippering means you can explore all of the hidden gems of Fraser Island at your own pace, Fraser Island Boat Charters owner Scott Whitcombe.

"Although you'll be crew, it isn't necessary for you to be a qualified skipper or have any boat qualifications.

"Don't be afraid if you have no experience, you'll be provided with a briefing from a fully qualified commercial skipper to make sure you know the ins and outs of the vessel and navigating our beautiful waters before you set sail," he said.

