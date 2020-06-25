Charlize flays ‘overweight’ movie star

Charlize Theron has let rip at action star Steven Seagal in a scathing new interview - and said she had no problems dissing him given he's "not very nice to women".

Mad Max star Theron, 44, opened up in an interview with Howard Stern about how she prepares for her movie fight scenes. Judging by her response, it appears she looks to Seagal as an example of what not to do.

Theron said she had ‘no problem’ badmouthing the star. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty

"At night I'll go online to watch fighters or watch people fight and you always come across that odd Seagal video of him 'fighting' in Japan, but he really isn't," she explained. "He's just incredibly overweight and pushing people."

"He's overweight and can barely fight … look it up, it's ridiculous. He's shoving people by the face, it's a whole set up."

Steven Seagal: ‘He’s overweight and can barely fight’, says Charlize Theron. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

Theron explained that she had "no problem talking sh*t about" Seagal "because he's not very nice to women … so, f**k you!"

Several Hollywood actresses have spoken out against Seagal in the past.

In 2017 Grey's Anatomy star Katherine Heigl alleged she was sexually harassed by Seagal when she was just 16 years old. Heigl recalled working with Seagal on Under Siege 2. On the last of day of filming, Seagal allegedly said to the then-teenage actress: "You know Katie, I've got girlfriends your age."

Actress Katherine Heigl with action star Steven Seagal. Heigl was just 16 in this photo. Picture: Supplied

Heigl responded, "Isn't that illegal?" and claims Seagal replied "They don't seem to mind".

The Good Wife' s Julianna Margulies revealed that Seagal asked her to come to hotel room to "rehearse" when she was 23. She claims the actor showed her "his gun".

"When I was 23, a casting director, a woman, said, 'Steven Seagal wants to go over the scene with you in his hotel room at 10 o'clock at night.' I got to the hotel at 10.40, and she wasn't there. And he was. Alone. And he made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life.

"And I got out of there unscathed … I never was raped. And I never was harmed. And I don't know how I got out of that hotel room … I sort of screamed my way out," she said on the show Just Jenny.

And Australian actress Portia De Rossi took to Twitter to share one particularly disturbing casting experience she had with the actor.

"My final audition for a Steven Segal movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, 'Well, I didn't know if he was your type'," she wrote.

Seagal has denied all allegations and has not been charged.

Originally published as Charlize flays 'overweight' movie star