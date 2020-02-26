Charity ride to make a return

RIDE ON: Take in the beautiful scenes of the Granite Belt at the upcoming That Dam Ride event.

RIDE ON: Take in the beautiful scenes of the Granite Belt at the upcoming That Dam Ride event.

CYCLING: The charity ride designed to show off the surrounds of the Granite Belt is making a return at this year’s Apple & Grape Festival.

That Dam Ride organiser Dan Cuthbert said the event has been running for nine years, teaming up with the Apple & Grape Harvest festival every two years.

“It was really just an idea that we came up with and has snowballed from there,” Cuthbert said.

He said all the proceedings from the day goes to Stanthorpe Lions Club, which is distributed to local organisations later in the year.

“The organisers don’t take any of the proceedings for themselves. All the money made goes to the Lions Club and stays locally.”

Cuthbert said there are three different ride options available, catering to all ages and abilities.

“It’s not a race and we encourage people of all abilities to come along and enjoy the ride around our beautiful area.”

The ride will start and finish at Storm King Dam with the 125km main ride, the 75km bitumen, a new 70km part-gravel option or a 20km ride to choose from.

He said majority of the entrants who have already registered are from out of town.

“It’s great to see those people supporting us.

“The conditions are looking perfect. It’s very green around Stanthorpe at the moment and the weather will be working in our favour too, not too hot and not too cold.

“It should be a great day for everyone involved.”

That Dam Ride will be held on Sunday March 1 from 5:30am.

For more information or to register visit thatdamride.com.au.