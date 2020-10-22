Charity helps teens dance away worries of 2020

FORMAL FUN: Gay Hold (pictured) and Kim Stokes help school leavers in need with Project School Formal.

FORMAL FUN: Gay Hold (pictured) and Kim Stokes help school leavers in need with Project School Formal.

IN A year rocked by uncertainty, many Year 12 students are desperate for the chance to celebrate their graduations like they’d always imaged.

But drought and unparallel financial hardships have threatened that chance for many across the region.

But one charity is hoping to change that by offering kids formal attire for

free.

Project School Formal has set up a pop-up shop for Goondiwindi and rural Southern Downs students, bringing relief from the stress of this school year.

With more than 100 donated dresses, organisers Gay Hold and Kim Stockes said they were seeing a “huge outreaching’ from families this year.

In some cases, both parents had lost their jobs due to coronavirus.

“We always find rural kids and rural families are the last ones to ask,” Ms Stockes said.

“It’s been a tough enough year but to be able to celebrate and dance is absolutely massive. “We know there were kids not even keen because this year’s just been one obstacle after another after another, but to give them this bit of dignity is absolutely fantastic, “ Ms Hold added.

Boggabilla organisers at the local pop up for Project School Formal.

The charity has been running since 2015 and as word grew, the organisers ensured distance was not a deterrent as they helped students across Stanthorpe, Miles, Chinchilla and more.

“We just got a request from Dubbo for a whole box of formal wear,” Ms Hold said.

“We just try to encourage as many as possible to get in touch. We’ll get it to you no matter how far.”



The last day to book in for Project School Formal is November 14.

Ms Hold and Ms Stockes are also looking for more small men’s clothes.

To help out, contact the Facebook page or on 0407 733 547

To contact the Boggabilla pop up, ring Raejene ‘Reggie’ Stewart on 421 672 601.