Stanthorpe Golf Club captain Richard Reardon and greenskeeper Bill Pyne.
Sport

Charity day highlights cancer cause

Matthew Purcell
20th Jan 2020 5:00 PM

AVID golfers have enjoyed a day on the course while supporting a vital cause.

The annual Heritage Bank Stanthorpe Charity Golf Day attracted just shy of 40 player’s on Saturday.

Sponsored by Heritage Bank since 2011, the event raises funds for the local cancer support group and encourages golfers to get creative with the pink theme through their outfits and golf buggies.

After being postponed in October last year due to rain, Saturday’s outing almost met a similar fate.

“It was a running joke among all the locals that the golf day always seems bring the rain,” Heritage Stanthorpe Branch Leader Wendy Maitland said.

Stanthorpe received more than 80mm of rain on Friday, with some player’s potentially scared off because of the downpour.

Wendy Maitland and Julie Stewart from Heritage Bank.
Despite that, the day went ahead successfully.

“The continued support year on year from the community has been amazing,” Ms Maitland said.

“We had around 38 golfers taking part this year, and as always, everyone went to great effort to get into the spirit and dress in pink.”

Aside from the golf prizes, the event also had awards for best dressed.

The multi-draw raffle with prizes donated by Heritage staff was also very popular, raising $250. Meanwhile, Stanthorpe Golf Club generously donated an additional $400, taking the tally to $650.

“We’re absolutely delighted to see the money raised go to Stanthorpe Cancer Support Group,” Ms Maitland said.

“The funds will help pay for out-of-pocket expenses like parking for local people receiving cancer treatment as well as providing support to borrow specialist equipment such as an electric lift chair.

““This event is truly about locals supporting locals. Big thankyou to Stanthorpe Golf Club, our team at Heritage Bank Stanthorpe and everyone who came along and made the day a success.”

