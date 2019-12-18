Menu
DONATE: Stanthorpe Vinnies president Carmel Mahoney with centre co-ordinator Debbie Craven.
Charitable organisations plead for donations

Saavanah Bourke
17th Dec 2019 9:14 AM

CHARITABLE organisations are expecting to help more people than ever before this Christmas.

The recent bushfires that ripped through the region and unrelenting drought is taking a toll on people with one in five Australians worried about how they will pay for Christmas expenses.

The ongoing drought — described as the worst in living memory — is having far-reaching impacts in many parts of Australia, according to Salvation Army spokesman Lauren Martin.

“We’re supporting farmers that have no water coming out of their taps, farmers that have been hit by a double disaster of fire and drought,” she said.

“We have a generous country, but the need is great this Christmas.”

The Salvation Army is encouraging Australians to give to The Salvation Army’s Christmas Appeal.

A gift of $29 will enable the Salvos to put food on the table and presents under the tree for Aussies in need.

“We are urging people who are struggling to come and see us at the Salvos,” she said.

You can find ways to connect with The Salvation Army over Christmas at salvationarmy.org.au.

To donate $29 and give hope where it’s needed most this Christmas, visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS (13 72 58).

The St Vincent de Paul Society is also asking Stanthorpe residents for donations this holiday season — a small contribution that can go a long way.

“If donations can’t fit in the bins located outside the store, please don’t leave items on the floor, drop them off when we are open,” Stanthorpe Vinnies co-ordinator Debbie Craven said.

The Vinnies store, located on Creek St, will be closed on December 24, 25, 26 and January 1.

Ms Craven said during this time if there was an emergency that can’t wait until the store reopens on January 2 call 0408 939 828.

christmas charity christmas donations stanthorpe the salvation army vinnies
Stanthorpe Border Post

