Charges laid over Leslie Dam shooting

WARWICK detectives have charged a man with assault and weapons charges following a shooting at Leslie Dam yesterday.

According to a statement made by police, they will allege a 24-year-old Warwick man went to a Saddledam Rd address to speak with a 35-year-old man when a conversation developed into a physical altercation.

The Warwick man is alleged to have returned to his car and grabbed a firearm, shooting the other man in the leg.

A physical altercation between the two men continued before the younger man fled the scene.

He was apprehended a short time later by police and charged with one count each of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, dangerous conduct with a weapon and possess shortened firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court later today.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.