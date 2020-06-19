Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The government is taking another attempt at tackling undergraduate degree funding and changing the balance between student and taxpayer contributions.
The government is taking another attempt at tackling undergraduate degree funding and changing the balance between student and taxpayer contributions.
Education

This is what university degrees will cost under new regime

by Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer
19th Jun 2020 4:34 PM

The Morrison government is taking another attempt at tackling undergraduate degree funding and changing the balance between student and taxpayer contributions.

It is planning an overhaul of funding for university undergraduate courses that it says will send a price signal to students to take up areas more likely to lead to jobs.

It will start increasing taxpayer funding again in line with CPI - after a three-year freeze - but won't add more specifically for increased student numbers.

It will also allocate $400 million for new programs to help students from rural and remote areas and a $900 million fund for universities to improve ties with industry.

Overall, the package is budget-neutral, meaning there is no new money allocated to the sector.

NEW STUDENT FEES IN 2021

$3700 a year

* Teaching (previously $6804)

* Clinical psychology (previously $6804)

* English (previously $6804)

* Maths (previously $9698)

* Nursing (previously $6804)

* Languages (previously $6804)

* Agriculture (previously $9698)

$7700 a year

* Allied and other health (previously $9698)

* Architecture (previously $9698)

* IT (previously $9698)

* Creative arts (previously $6804)

* Engineering (previously $9698)

* Environmental studies (previously $9698)

* Science (previously $9698)

$11,300 a year

* Medicine (previously $11,355)

* Dentistry (previously $11,355)

* Veterinary science (previously $11,355)

$14,500 a year

* Law and economics (previously $11,355)

* Management and commerce (previously $11,355)

* Society and culture (previously $6804)

* Humanities (previously $6804)

* Communications (previously $6804)

* Behavioural science (previously $6804)

 

Originally published as Changes to uni student fees mooted again

politics university fees

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Election to go ahead as usual despite potential COVID-19 risk

        premium_icon Election to go ahead as usual despite potential COVID-19...

        News “We want to see Queenslanders enjoying a democracy sausage and voting in person”.

        Virus jobs famine could leave feast of produce to rot

        premium_icon Virus jobs famine could leave feast of produce to rot

        News Crops worth millions of dollars could be left to rot on the vine

        Major Darling Downs highway speed limit set to be reviewed

        premium_icon Major Darling Downs highway speed limit set to be reviewed

        News The current speed limit along the New England Highway is under review.

        Funding said to deliver ‘best local roads’

        premium_icon Funding said to deliver ‘best local roads’

        News Seventeen councils will receive a huge boost with funding from the Federal...