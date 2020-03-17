Change at the top as long-serving owner says farewell

Mal Howard and new Stanthorpe Mitre 10 owners Melissa and Bill Kerr. Picture: Matthew Purcell

AFTER 27 long years Mitre 10 finds itself under new stewardship.

Mal Howard is stepping away from the business, with Bill and Melissa Kerr taking the reins as of this Saturday.

Mrs Kerr will be running the show in store, as Mr Kerr continues to run daily operations of their other business, K & A Building.

“K & A will remain the same. Nothing changes there,” Mr Kerr said.

“I think the biggest thing is the building industry is a bit slack at the moment so we needed to broaden our horizons and this seemed absolutely perfect.”

The Howard family took over the store in 1993.

“We took it over from Tony Atzeni and been here ever since. Pierpoint’s Hardware it was then,” Mr Howard said.

“It’s been successful since then but it’s time for me to get out and about.”

While he’s sad to let go, Mr Howard is excited about what the future holds.

“I’ll stay here in Stanthorpe and do a lot more fishing and a lot more caravanning around Australia,” he said.

The couple were planning to do a sausage sizzle on Saturday to celebrate the changeover, but those plans are now up in the air.

“Lions Club were going to do it but we’re not sure with what’s happening with coronavirus if that will go ahead.”

The couple have a few ideas to put their own stamp on the place.

“We’ll continue to employ local people and provide good service.

“Looking at a few slight different things down the track.

“We’re going to extend the garden section … increase it and make it bigger and better.

“Probably look at a disabled ramp down the front for easier access,” Mrs Kerr said.

Trading hours will remain the same.

Open Monday to Friday from 8am-5pm, Saturday 8am-12pm and Sunday 8.30am-11.30am.

“I’d just like to thank all the locals for supporting us over the 27 years,” Mr Howard said.