The last person to win the Powerball prize in 2020 could barely sleep afterwards – and now, someone else has the opportunity to become a millionaire.
News

Chance to win $8 million tonight

14th Jan 2021 12:53 PM

A life changing amount of money is up for grabs as the Powerball offers a division one prize of $8 million for Thursday's draw.

If someone takes out tonight's prize, they will be the first Powerball winner to scoop up the prize this year.

In 2020, the Powerball jackpot sat at $8 million 14 times.

It was most recently won on New Year's Eve by a Wagga Wagga woman who discovered the news shortly after midnight.

"I was with some friends after midnight, and I was just trying to find something in my bag. I saw my ticket and thought maybe the results were out," she said.

RELATED: The 16-year-old making more than $100k

One lucky Aussie could start 2021 off right tonight.
"I checked the ticket on the app but initially didn't (know) how much I'd won. I had to get my friend to check. It's just unbelievable."

Bronwyn Spencer, The Lott spokeswoman, said the winner from regional NSW wouldn't be the only one kicking off 2021 with a bang if someone took out tonight's division one prize.

"It's not too late for your 2021 plans to change if you score $8 million in tonight's Powerball draw," she said

"While it has been an interesting year already for many, there is no doubt that an extra few zeros in your bank account would make it bigger and brighter than ever."

Originally published as Chance to win $8 million tonight

