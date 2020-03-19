Chamber of commerce fearful not everyone will recover

Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce president Graham Parker is fearful not everyone will recover from the effects of COVID-19.

AS things were just starting to look up for our region, we have received yet another blow.

Bushfires, drought and now the coronavirus.

This time however it’s not just our region, but the entire country.

The crippling effect of COVID-19 is making waves fast in our economy, with Chamber of Commerce president Graham Parker fearful it might be something that not everyone can recover from.

“That’s the reality,” Mr Parker said.

“It’s still early stages. We don’t know what the federal government are going to implement. But it could have an even more devastating effect than it already has on our tourism businesses.”

Mr Graham said mass accommodation cancellations and bus loads of people turning around is just the beginning.

“This is a very complex dynamic,” he said.

“Our tourism operators are feeling the same pain that other areas are.

“This is Australia wide, not just refined to our region.”

Despite the worldwide situation, Mr Graham said our region is at an advantage due to our lower number of population.

“There will possibly be opportunities to market people away from the big crowds.

“Maybe that is something that we look at doing to change that marketing message.”

He said we have done it before and we can do it again and working together is the only way to get there.

“I want to reinforce that people don’t need to go panic buying.

“Keep a cool, calm head though this and we will manage to get through it.

“Look out for our community members and help people out. If you are struggling then speak up, because there is always help available if you ask.”

As for Stanthorpe Police, Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady said business will continue as usual.

“At our local level nothing has changed.

“We obviously do have contingencies in place if anything were to happen.

“We will just continue to provide our community with a service they expect,” Snr Sgt Brady said.

During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, State MP James Lister said major upgrades to roads will revitalise the local economy and tourism trade.

“Coronavirus is likely to cause major disruption to the livelihoods of farmers, small business owners and workers in my electorate,” Mr Lister said.

“Roadworks mean jobs and business for local contractors and suppliers.

“It’s all about creating economic certainty and job opportunities.”

Mr Lister wrote to Queensland State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Monday with six requests for initiatives he believed would minimise the impact of coronavirus on Southern Downs residents.

He said he would also write to the federal government to request economic stimulus measures for the electorate.