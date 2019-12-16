UNDEFEATED: Chalkies sweep the competition clean, defeating rivals Literal Bins 16–18 in the grand final.

UNDEFEATED: Chalkies sweep the competition clean, defeating rivals Literal Bins 16–18 in the grand final.

OZ TAG: The teachers from Stanthorpe State High School were undefeated as the oz tag season came to a close on Thursday night.

They secured their victory against rivals Literal Bins 16–18 in the grand final.

Literal Bins came into the game intent on defeating their teachers, but the Chalkies had other plans.

Down 4–8 at halftime, Chalkies captain and HPE teacher Makayla Krosch said her team’s many errors set them a difficult task heading into the second half.

“We knew we were making way too many mistakes in the first half, so we had to clean that up to finish off the game strongly,” Krosch said.

“As teachers we love having that friendly competition with our students.

“It was great to get one up over the kids, proving their teachers still have it.”

Literal Bins captain Eddie Filmer said despite the loss, it was one of his favourite games of the season.

“I felt pretty good going into halftime with the lead but I knew we would have to do a bit to hold it,” Filmer said.

“I think it was mainly fatigue that got the better of us.

“They (Chalkies) just played a more stylish brand of oz tag than us so they had more energy.”

Krosch was named most valuable player of the season for the women and Kye Watson for the men, finishing off his season at the top of the point scoring leaderboard, scoring 36 tries in 10 games.

Stanthorpe oz tag plans to hold an autumn competition, which will kick off in early February.

More details will be provided in the new year.