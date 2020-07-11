Cellar door renovations key to boosting tourism

BRIGHTER DAYS: Tobin Wines owner Adrian Tobin said the renovations to the cellar door would help boost tourism.

BRIGHTER DAYS: Tobin Wines owner Adrian Tobin said the renovations to the cellar door would help boost tourism.

A REFURBISHED cellar door was a welcome surprise for guests returning to Tobin Wines, which capitalised on the three-month lock down to enhance the Ballandean winery.

An additional 16 carparks were added to the Ricca Rd vineyard during the peak of coronavirus restrictions, which can now safely accommodate 20 vehicles.

Tobin Wines owner Adrian Tobin said it wasn’t uncommon for the winery to see a high volume of guests at the cellar door.

“It makes it safer and more orderly,” he said.

“The add on to the carpark is that we are creating a beautiful garden and we intend to introduce sculptures to the area so guests can enjoy the ambience.

“We just want to prolong the experience for them.”

Renovations were also completed in the cellar door providing guests more space to taste the wines.

Mr Tobin said guests who love their wine could stay in the cellar door for hours.

“We’re all about the education of what we refer to as good wine,” he said.

“There’s more seating and more serving area.

“We can have at least 20 people in comfort here.”

Demand at the cellar door continues to increase, according to Mr Tobin, who said the winery had experienced a number of record-breaking sales weeks.

Mr Tobin said while drought and bushfires had created long-lasting affects for business, easing coronavirus restrictions had forced people to explore the region.

“The business has been growing substantially for 12 to 18 months,” Mr Tobin said.

“We’re very happy with the situation. It has affected our production and we didn’t make a wine this year.

“We’ll have a smaller quality to sell next year.

“That does impact on us, but we just have to shrug our shoulders and say we’ll keep going.”