‘Celeb takeover’ infuriating Byron

Byron Bay the new LA? All the celebs coming to town

Locals in Byron Bay are seeing a lot of new faces at the moment.

What with celebs flooding to the area, schoolies venturing there for end-of-year celebrations and honeymooners flocking to the idyllic coastal town, residents are "not happy Jan".

Locals have been putting up with increased traffic and delays according to gossip account Deuxmoi, thanks to Nicole Kidman filming her latest TV adaptation Nine Perfect Strangers in the area.

The popular celebrity Instagram account Deuxmoi definitely spilt some tea, publishing some anonymous messages from angry Byron residents who are spewing that their once dreamy, quiet little town has become infested with celebrities.

"It's a small town, but the traffic is so bad due to roadworks AND the filming of Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy's new series (Nine Perfect Strangers) shutting off an alternative route to get into town!" wrote one frustrated resident.

"I've lived in this area my whole life," added another. "It's completely changed because of the celebrities! The wannabe influencers in Sydney and Melbourne all sold their homes to move here - Natalie Portman is here too."

Nicole Kidman takes a break from filming in Byron Bay. Picture: Instagram

The celebrity tip-off items come after frustrated locals spoke to the Daily Mail, complaining that a combination of factors - including poor infrastructure, COVID-19 and the Hollywood spotlight - has made Byron Bay a less desirable place to live.

Local gyms, beauty salons and restaurants are all struggling to accommodate the crowds, leading to extensive wait times or businesses closing their books to new clients.

The locals insisted people are “mad about the celebrity takeover”. Picture: Instagram

Earlier this year, Nicole Kidman explained the decision to film the miniseries Down Under in an interview.

"I am thrilled we are able to make Nine Perfect Strangers in Australia," the Oscar-winning actor told The Sunday Telegraph.

"It is a great opportunity for me to give back to the community that nurtured me through so much of my career."

The actress was given the green light from the NSW and Federal Governments to bring in international and interstate cast and crew.

And despite inconveniencing locals, the miniseries was set to revive the coronavirus crippled-industry and bring hundreds of jobs to NSW.

Filming kicked off in Byron on August 10, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison's blessing.

"Australia is in the box seat to attract productions to our shores and we are privileged that one of the first is Nine Perfect Strangers with our Nicole Kidman," the PM said in a statement.

"Not only is Ms Kidman an acclaimed, Oscar-winning actor and producer, but she is an outstanding ambassador for our nation."

The miniseries is being produced by Kidman's Blossom Films and Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories, in conjunction with Endeavor Content and US streaming company Hulu.

The series is based on another book from the same author who penned Big Little Lies.

Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty, which spent 13 weeks at the top of the New York Times bestseller list, tells the story of "nine stressed city dwellers" staying at a boutique health-and-wellness resort.

Promised health and restoration, "these nine perfect strangers have no idea what is about to hit them".

The series will hit our screens in 2021.

