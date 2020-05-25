CCC refers Rockhampton nurse case back to health service

QUEENSLAND'S anti-corruption body has referred the case of a Rockhampton aged care nurse, who returned to work while awaiting coronavirus test results, back to the local health service.

A Crime and Corruption Commission spokesman confirmed today it had been notified about the enrolled nurse's case but following an assessment had determined it was a matter for the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service to deal with.

North Rockhampton Nursing Centre in Rockhampton. Photo: Levi Appleton, AAP.

"It is important to note all allegations should be treated as unsubstantiated until a final outcome is reached," the spokesman said. "It is not appropriate for the CCC to comment further."

The woman is in isolation after her positive test on May 14.

She was referred to the CCC for an alleged breach of public health orders introduced by Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young during the coronavirus pandemic.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. Photographer: Liam Kidston

Queensland Health has pledged an external inquiry into the case at the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre, which has been placed in lockdown.

The department is yet to announce who will head the inquiry or the terms of reference.

Tests on other staff and residents at the facility have so far been negative.

The infected nurse has been suspended pending the outcome of the independent investigation.

Queensland Health suspects she acquired the virus on a two-day trip to Brisbane to see an orthopaedic specialist on April 30-May 1 but investigations are continuing.

The Courier-Mail understands the nurse had minimal contact with residents at the aged care facility, working in a nurses' station behind glass.

Originally published as CCC refers aged care nurse case back to health service