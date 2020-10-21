CBD MAKEOVER: $3.79M project to revitalise Stanthorpe’s centre

NEW CBD: The proposed High St upgrades would include new crosswalks and upgrades to the street facade.

NEW CBD: The proposed High St upgrades would include new crosswalks and upgrades to the street facade.

THERE has been renewed calls from residents on the Granite Belt to endorse and implement the Stanthorpe Streetscape masterplan.

The 11-stage plan was designed in consultation with the community and proposed to upgrade buildings, roads, and alleyways along High St and Maryland St.

Southern Downs mayor Vic Pennisi was eager to see the streetscape plan carried out, after it’s spent years “sitting on the shelf”.

“The engagement that happened in the streetscape in Stanthorpe was a significant body of work collecting ideas from the community and it was their plan, that’s what was important about it,” Cr Pennisi said.

“It began prior to the amalgamation of council and I’ll certainly be encouraging us to continue with those streetscapes in Stanthorpe and Warwick.

“(The community) endorsed it and we should try and deliver that plan if we can.”

The 11-stage proposal was put together in 2015 to give a facelift to the Stanthorpe CBD.

Discussions regarding the streetscape were raised after a masterplan for the Stanthorpe Botanical Gardens was put before council, which is estimated to cost $47,000,000.

The initial proposal, which was designed by architect John Mongard in 2015, was estimated to cost $3,790,000.

Cr Pennisi said it was important to balance the community’s wants with the restrictions of budget.

“If you do these plans, they have to have broad community buy-in and it’s our obligation to try and deliver those plans on behalf of the community,” he said.

“Doing plans is a balance between our obligations and liveability, and what the community aspirations are – we don’t have a bottomless bucket of money.”

More than 1000 ideas and 250 people were spoken to during the week-long consultation in 2015.

With plans to overhaul and modernise the main street of town, Cr Pennisi hoped if carried out, the upgrades would see more tourists drawn to the region.

“Streetscapes are about history and highlighting who we are and creating an atmosphere where people to come to,” he said.

“The engagement that happened was probably some of the best I’ve ever seen in relation to a community project.

“At the appropriate time, I’ll be advocating to pursue the conclusion of the plans.”