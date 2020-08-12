Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Caxton Hotel and Langar
The Caxton Hotel and Langar
Sport

Caxton investigated over Langer ‘breach’

by Cormac Pearson
12th Aug 2020 5:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Caxton Hotel is under police investigation after allegedly sneaking Broncos legend Allan Langer in the back door of the pub for his birthday celebration, police have confirmed.

Langer was stood down alongside two other Brisbane Broncos staff members last week for breaching the NRL's COVID rules.

New information emerged Tuesday evening with a source from Queensland Police confirming the hotel was being investigated for breaching COVID rules.

The Courier-Mail was also told the 54-year-old was allegedly snuck into the venue and not signed in, causing the breach.

The Caxton Hotel declined to comment.

 

The Caxton Hotel, where Allan Langer went for his birthday celebration with two fellow Broncos staff members.
The Caxton Hotel, where Allan Langer went for his birthday celebration with two fellow Broncos staff members.

 

Langer attended the pub with conditioning duo Ryan Whitley and Blake Duncan. The three were stopped from travelling for the match against the Rabbitohs on the weekend.

Langer and Whitley are the only assistants permitted to travel for away games under the NRL's COVID rules

The Broncos released a statement last week confirming the triumvirate were sent for coronavirus testing.

"Three Broncos staff members will undergo COVID-19 testing after attending a private function in Brisbane," the statement read.

"The club became aware of the matter today involving football staff Allan Langer, Ryan Whitley and Blake Duncan, and contacted the NRL immediately.

"As a precaution, those staff have been placed on 'COVID Holds', and will undergo testing before returning to the Project Apollo bubble.

The pub visit came amid a string of breaches of the NRL's own COVID rules, including Wayne Bennett attending a restaurant and Tevita Pangai Jr's visit to a barber shop.

 

 

 

Originally published as Caxton investigated over Langer 'breach'

More Stories

Show More
allan langer brisbane broncos covid breach rugby league sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmers turn to tourism to make land profitable

        Premium Content Farmers turn to tourism to make land profitable

        Rural A rise in domestic market gives drought-stricken Southern Downs producers a chance to make money.

        Jockey Club’s devastating decision for Cup

        Premium Content Jockey Club’s devastating decision for Cup

        News Officials have decided the fate of this year’s major race day, saying it was one...

        BORDER BATTLE: Region already struggling with closure

        Premium Content BORDER BATTLE: Region already struggling with closure

        News The closures may contain the spread of coronavirus, but Southern Downs residents...

        Farmers aim for QLD-first after ‘black gold’ discovery

        Premium Content Farmers aim for QLD-first after ‘black gold’ discovery

        Rural It took 10 years of hard work and patience, but it is finally paying off for this...