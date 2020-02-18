Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are still piecing together the moments before a man was found dead in unit fire, leaving behind seven grandkids and a beloved dog who escaped the blaze.
Police are still piecing together the moments before a man was found dead in unit fire, leaving behind seven grandkids and a beloved dog who escaped the blaze.
News

Cause of fire that killed grandad a mystery

Shayla Bulloch
by and SHAYLA BULLOCH
18th Feb 2020 4:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are still piecing together the moments before a Townsville man was found dead in unit fire, leaving behind seven grandkids and a beloved dog who escaped the blaze.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said the exact cause of the fire at the Orchid St unit on Sunday night was unknown due to the extensive damage caused.

"There's no clear cut explanation yet," she said.

Peter Murray, 71, died in a blaze on Orchid St, Cranbrook. He was a former firefighter
Peter Murray, 71, died in a blaze on Orchid St, Cranbrook. He was a former firefighter

Peter Murray, 71, was found dead inside his Cranbrook unit just after midnight after neighbours woke to loud bangs from a fire engulfing his unit.

His family told the Bulletin that Peter, a former firefighter, was found with a fire extinguisher beside his body.

Peter's dog 'Rocky' escaped the flames.

Unit fire in Orchid Street, Cranbrook. Picture: Evan Morgan
Unit fire in Orchid Street, Cranbrook. Picture: Evan Morgan

The spokeswoman said it was also unclear where the fire started inside the unit.

Police were still investigating.

fire death peter murray

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ELECTION: An introduction to all your Southern Downs hopefuls

        premium_icon ELECTION: An introduction to all your Southern Downs...

        News Southern Downs Regional Council election candidates share a bit about themselves and why they’re running.

        Superstar collie gets a taste of the big time

        premium_icon Superstar collie gets a taste of the big time

        News A border collie has traded up fetching for acting proving he's a star in the...

        President predicts record breaking crowds for festival

        premium_icon President predicts record breaking crowds for festival

        News APPLE & Grape Harvest Festival president predicts record breaking crowds for...

        OP results: Our most improved schools revealed

        premium_icon OP results: Our most improved schools revealed

        Education See where you school ranked in our special interactive