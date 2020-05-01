CAUGHT OUT: Police warn against brazen border crossings

FIRM STANCE: Police efforts at border crossing points across the Southern Downs will continue in full force, despite the first restrictions easing this long weekend. Picture: Saavanah Bourke

SOUTHERN Downs police are warning the community that border crossing regulations will remain in place for the foreseeable future, despite other restrictions easing from tomorrow.

This week, the Queensland Police Service (QPS) reported reaching 100,000 intercepts across the state's borders into New South Wales, thousands of which were turned back for non-essential travel.

Wallangarra Police sergeant Alan Baker said officers manning the border crossing points had noticed a significant decline in the number of cars being turned back since their initial closure.

"Overwhelmingly, people are complying with their travel requirements, so having the correct permits and travelling for essential purposes," Sgt Baker said.

"We had a lot of teething problems - a lot of persons were turned back because they were travelling for non-essential purposes or without permits, but as time's gone by they have become accustomed to what is required."

Sgt Baker stressed that the eased restrictions taking effect on Saturday would not extend to border crossing points, and officers would still be out in full force despite the predicted plunging temperatures.

"This weekend will be a bit of an acid test I suppose, bearing in mind that the unique circumstances mean it's hard to anticipate how it will go," he said.

"Even with some of the restrictions being lightened, people are still going to need the relevant permit when crossing from NSW into Queensland (or vice versa).

"Checkpoints will still be fully manned with army personnel and traffic control assisting QPS - it's chilly right now and will be over the weekend, but such is life."

Further along the border, Goondiwindi's council and police officers say the region's new border crossing trial has so far proved successful and could soon be implemented more widely.

Goondiwindi Mayor Lawrence Springborg praised the new process, which provides eligible applicants with a Bluetooth code to unlock one of four border gates and cross interstate lines directly.

"As of (this week), we've had 65 approvals, and in the last two days we've had 150 occasions when the locks have been used," Cr Springborg said.

"A lot of that is relating to significant agricultural activity, which has really increased in the last few days as farmers have started to harvest their crop on one side and transport it, or are otherwise travelling from property to property.

"There's been a lot of other people using it to get to work and that sort of thing as well, and it's starting to really ramp up, so we're very happy."

Cr Springborg added that the Goondiwindi council would continue to work with QPS to refine the trial to thee point it could be adapted to regions like the Southern Downs.

"The first one that does (a trial) has to work out all of the processes, turning the idea into the 'how', and that's always the challenging bit," he said.

"Other areas can quickly pick up from our learnings and the way we've rolled them out - installing the gates, the application process - they're things that can be picked up easily by other areas.

"We trust that as we build on it and further refine it that it will be picked up and used by other areas."