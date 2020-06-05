Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Qld premier
Qld premier
News

Casual workers to get $1500 if they get COVID

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
5th Jun 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HARDSHIP payments of $1500 will be available to casual workers if they contract COVID-19 and have no sick leave to access.

The one-off payment was announced today by the State Government and comes as part of the multi-billion dollar stimulus package.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was important anyone who was sick didn't turn up to work.

 

 

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the funding would make it practical for casual workers who test positive and don't have sick leave available.

It comes as Queensland recorded no new cases of coronavirus overnight, with the state's total still at 1060.

Almost 213,000 people have been tested.

Originally published as Casual workers to get $1500 if they get COVID

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk coronavirus covid-19 editors picks qld state government

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inside story of one woman’s drive to crush COVID-19 crisis

        premium_icon Inside story of one woman’s drive to crush COVID-19 crisis

        News Dr Jeannette Young has for 15 years fought on the frontline to keep Queenslanders healthy, but it was not until this year that she faced her greatest challenge.

        BACK AT LAST: Gallery doors set to reopen

        premium_icon BACK AT LAST: Gallery doors set to reopen

        News Lovers of art can rest assured knowing Stanthorpe’s Regional Art Gallery will be...

        $2.9M funding to create jobs, says Mayor

        premium_icon $2.9M funding to create jobs, says Mayor

        Council News Draft budget predicted to change after Southern Downs Regional Council receives a...

        S—T SITUATION: Contaminated water flows into Condamine

        premium_icon S—T SITUATION: Contaminated water flows into Condamine

        Council News Malfunction at the treatment plant was ‘regrettable and accidental’, according to...