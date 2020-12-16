Cast of 70 perform Disney tale Aladdin at Empire Theatre

Take a magic carpet ride with Ryley Grgic, as Aladdin, who returns to the Empire Theatre stage this weekend.

OVERSEAS travel may be restricted but audiences this weekend can experience a fantasy journey to Arabia on board a magic carpet.

The rags-to-riches tale of Aladdin comes to life in the Empire Theatre on Friday night and Saturday, courtesy of the Toowoomba Ballet Theatre.

A cast of 70 young dancers from throughout the region will present the fairytale ballet eight months after the project’s original date, the change prompted by the COVID-19 lockdown.

The easing of restrictions means not only can the three shows go ahead but more seats than anticipated are available as the theatre can fill to 100% capacity, allowing audiences to have their fix of live theatre with all its glamour and flash.

Be dazzled by the Cave of Wonders where Aladdin meets his new friend and guide, Genie, and be enthralled as the popular story is unfolded by the talented young dancers.

Cast members, who range from eight years of age to adults, are drawn from more than 20 dance schools, most from Toowoomba and the Darling Downs.

Returning to the Empire Theatre stage is Ryley Grgic in the title role.

He was in the TBT production of Snow White in 2017 before taking a two-year hiatus and audiences would be impressed by his development, TBT director Mia Huston said.

Another Queensland National Ballet dancer, Camilla Schmidt, will play Jasmine. She was also a soloist in the 2019 production of Rapunzel.

Ipswich dancer Katrina Bye will be the athletic Genie, while Toowoomba teenager Sienna Richardson will play the evil sorceress, Jafar.

Mrs Huston said the staging of Aladdin had been challenging but the result would be spectacular because the cast was delighted to be able to dance together on the Empire stage after the upheavals experienced during the year.

Aladdin will open at the Empire Theatre at 6.30pm Friday, with matinees on Saturday from 11am and 3pm.

For tickets phone 1300 655 299 or visit empiretheatre.com.au.

