Cash fest organisers announce 2020 plans

Jeff Carter Cash and Brooke McMullen at the Johnny Cash Country Festival.

Jeff Carter Cash and Brooke McMullen at the Johnny Cash Country Festival.

WORK behind the scenes for this year's inception of the Johnny Cash Country Festival is well underway.

Organisers have this week confirmed the dates for the annual concert event.

"This year's festival is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, November 13 and 14 and will once again stage some of the country's most outstanding and awarded country music stars," a festival spokesperson said.

"But this year, the mix of music will be a bit more pumped up, more dace-worthy, in response to feedback from the past three years."

BACK IN BLACK: Johnny Cash in Stanthorpe’s main street.

Last year's showcase, held in October instead, brought Leaving Jackson, Brad Butcher and Danny Widdicombe to Stanthorpe stages, among others.

After the devastating fires in September, the event doubled as a fundraiser for victims and fireys.

No acts have been announced as yet for 2020, but organisers are promising a bigger than ever event, hoping to expand on last year's disappointing attendance.

The event will again begin Friday night with a show at the International Club, followed by music in the main street and culminating in the main performance at the Peter Bonner Exhibition Centre.

Keep an eye on the festival website www.johnnycashcountry.com.au for latest developments.