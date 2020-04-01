Carrie's 'real' isolation problem

It turns out celebrities really are just like us - especially when it comes to the pitfalls of self-isolation.

For Carrie Bickmore, having to stay at home for only the essentials means things are already getting "real" - and she shared her predicament on Instagram today.

Bickmore posted a photo of her grey roots to Instagram, writing in the caption: "Sh*t's about to get real."

And people are loving her for it.

With instructions only to leave the house when absolutely necessary, Carrie Bickmore is facing a situation a lot of women can relate to. Picture: Instagram

It was a situation other women could relate to as well, with Patti Newton commenting that isolation meant she "can't be a natural blonde!"

"It's OK, put in a high pony & fresh as!" fitness queen Lorna Jayne commented.

"Embrace the greys. We're all in this together!" another wrote, while one person also commented that they were "more worried bout my eyebrows".

Last week Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that all beauty salons would be shut, while hairdressers would be allowed to stay open.

It's one of just several measures being taken to combat the spread of coronavirus in Australia.

Bickmore shared a photo of her grey roots. Picture: Instagram

The Government originally said hairdressing appointments must be no longer than 30 minutes but later backflipped on the time limit.

However, despite being allowed to still operate, many hairdressers have decided to shutter anyway, citing safety and financial reasons.

Just Cuts founder and chief executive Denis McFadden said in a statement it was "bonkers" hairdressers were still allowed to operate.

'BE CLEAR': BICKMORE ON SOCIAL DISTANCING

In an Instagram post yesterday, Bickmore described parenting during the coronavirus pandemic as like a "roller coaster ride".

The Gold Logie winner shared a video of her son Oliver spinning on an office chair while daughter Adelaide sat on his lap - a chaotic scene most other parents could relate to.

"It's like doing normal life but without all the scaffolding. No routine, no school, no weekly activities, no extended family, no friends, no familiar faces, no distractions and not many breaks to catch our breath," Bickmore wrote on Instagram.

Bickmore has called on the Government to be more clear on social distancing. Picture: Instagram.

"There are moments that make your heart sing, beautiful moments that we wouldn't normally get, and moments that are incredibly tough."

She pleaded with her followers to "be kind to each other and to ourselves" as "everyone has different challenges at the moment and is being tested in different ways".

Meanwhile, last week Bickmore called for more leadership and clarification when it came to social distancing.

During an appearance on The Project, the mother-of-three said there was too much "grey area" when it came to what you could and couldn't do.

"Be clear, lead us and tell us what you want us doing and we will follow suit, but leaving it up to us to guess is really hard," Bickmore said.

"You are asking people to make decisions, and we are not qualified to make them."

Bickmore said parents like her with young children "need to get out at some point otherwise I'm going to go crazy".

"So is taking them out for 10 minutes socially irresponsible or is that OK? I feel like the whole just don't do it if you are not sure is not as easy - it is easier said than done," she said.