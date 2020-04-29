Menu
Drug driving test.
Crime

Carpenter's drug drive charge a 'wakeup call'

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Apr 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 8:41 AM
GETTING caught drug driving was a "wake-up call" for a 33-year-old carpenter, a court has heard.

Brett Ross Halter, 33, entered a guilty plea to drug driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court Halter was ­intercepted on the Bruce Highway at Miriam Vale about 11.55am on February 28 when he tested positive for drug ­driving.

Halter told police he had smoked a joint several days earlier, however the test showed presence of meth.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said this was a one-off incident for her client, who had spent time around "the wrong people".

"This offence has been a large wake-up call for him," Ms Hight said.

Halter was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

