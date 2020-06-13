Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sources say Tiger King’s Carole Baskin has been offered a lucrative new deal to make her TV return on a hit reality show. Picture: Netflix.
Sources say Tiger King’s Carole Baskin has been offered a lucrative new deal to make her TV return on a hit reality show. Picture: Netflix.
TV

Carole Baskin’s ‘big-money’ reality TV deal

by Andy Halls
13th Jun 2020 8:16 PM

I'm A Celeb bosses have offered Tiger King star Carole Baskin a big money deal to take part in this year's series, according to reports by The Sun.

They are desperate to have one of the stars of Netflix's lockdown hit Tiger King in the jungle.

Carole, 59, is a cult figure with viewers after going toe to toe with zoo operator Joe Exotic, 57.

She has been the subject of conspiracy theories over the disappearance of her second husband Don Lewis - who Joe has accused her of killing.

Baskin has always denied the claims.

View this post on Instagram

Matching Socks 👣

A post shared by carole baskin (@carolbaskinofficial) on

Eccentric Joe is now in jail serving a 22-year term for a plot to kill Carole - CEO of Big Cat Rescue.

Streaming giant Netflix said 64 million households globally have watched the documentary series since it came out in March.

It follows big cat owners, breeders and conservationists in the US - with a focus on the feud between Joe and Carole.

Carole is a cult figure with viewers after going toe to toe with zoo operator Joe Exotic. Picture: Supplied.
Carole is a cult figure with viewers after going toe to toe with zoo operator Joe Exotic. Picture: Supplied.

 

A TV source said: "Jungle producers have made a formal approach and hope she will do it."

ITV said: "All names at this stage are speculation."

This article originally appeared on the Sun and was reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Carole Baskin's 'big-money' reality TV deal

Joe is now in jail serving a 22-year term for a plot to kill Carole — CEO of Big Cat Rescue. Picture: Supplied.
Joe is now in jail serving a 22-year term for a plot to kill Carole — CEO of Big Cat Rescue. Picture: Supplied.

More Stories

Show More
netflix offbeat television tiger king

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        premium_icon PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        Breaking Scott Morrison’s update on COVID-19 includes an apology over 'no slavery' comments, a stern warning to protestors and news about international students. ,

        Miracle rescue brings new-found stardom to lucky pup

        premium_icon Miracle rescue brings new-found stardom to lucky pup

        News The rescue of five-week-old border collie, Dusty, has captured hearts and headlines...

        Call made: Football Stanthorpe announce 2020 plans

        premium_icon Call made: Football Stanthorpe announce 2020 plans

        News Football Stanthorpe met Wednesday night to make a decision on the fate of football...

        Granite Belt Project nixed as miner enters administration

        premium_icon Granite Belt Project nixed as miner enters administration

        Business Latest development indicate project may never see light of day