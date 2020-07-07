Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Australians are spending more as the economy begins to recover from COVID-19.
Australians are spending more as the economy begins to recover from COVID-19.
Business

Card payments surge as economy recovers

by Gerard Cockburn
7th Jul 2020 3:07 PM

Latest monthly retail payment figures released by the Reserve Bank of Australia show a transaction bounce back across the economy.

According to the RBA, 828 million purchases were made by Australian-issued cards during the month of May, a 16.5 per cent month-on-month increase.

The total monetary value of the card purchases sits at $52.3 billion.

In the previous month, total card spending fell by 22 per cent, a direct result of COVID-19 restrictions impacting spending abilities.

Outstanding credit card balances fell by 10.3 per cent compared with the previous month, while year-on-year outstanding debt decreased by 26.1 per cent.

RateCity research director Sally Tindall said the monthly fall equated to a $1.64 billion debt wipe off.

"COVID-19 has motivated us to take our personal finances more seriously," Ms Tindall said.

"In April and May, Australians have wiped almost $3.2 billion off the total debt accruing interest on credit cards."

ATM withdrawals for the month equated to $7.6 billion, a 17.1 per cent rise compared with April. Cash withdrawal transactions from ATMs continue to show a longer-term decline, experiencing a year-on-year fall of 30 per cent, ending at May 31.

Cards on issue also fell by 0.7 per over the month, while the number of cheque payments rose by 1.6 per cent compared with April.

Originally published as Card payments surge as economy recovers

coronavirus economy health spending

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crackdown: Young reoffenders to be jailed, sent to farms

        premium_icon Crackdown: Young reoffenders to be jailed, sent to farms

        News Young criminals would be jailed under a three-strikes mandatory detention policy by a Frecklington government. It’s one of several sweeping changes by the LNP.

        Redbacks poised for breakout TFL season

        premium_icon Redbacks poised for breakout TFL season

        Sport Stanthorpe will field its first team in the TFL premier league and there’s a buzz...

        ‘Too valuable not to’: Cultural burning advocate speaks out

        premium_icon ‘Too valuable not to’: Cultural burning advocate speaks out

        News Growing movement to seek traditional fire methods as educator says the practice...

        One factor links three fatal traffic crashes at the weekend

        premium_icon One factor links three fatal traffic crashes at the weekend

        News POLICE are frustrated by motorists’ behaviour as new details emerge