Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A caravan has flipped onto it's side on the Ipswich Motorway.
A caravan has flipped onto it's side on the Ipswich Motorway.
News

Caravan flips on motorway

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
8th Feb 2020 2:30 PM | Updated: 3:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 2.40pm: TWO people have been assessed for injuries following a single-vehicle rollover on the Ipswich Motorway.

Initial reports suggest a car towing a caravan flipped onto its side about 1.20pm, blocking two lanes of the motorway near the Progress Rd exit, but a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson has since said only the caravan had flipped, not the vehicle.

"It seems very lucky," the spokesperson said.

The patients were assessed by ambulance crews but did not require hospitalisation.

All lanes are now cleared in both directions.

Initial: Emergency services are on scene and traffic is building westbound on the Ipswich Motorway after a car towing a caravan flipped onto its side.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said reports a single-vehicle crash had taken place just before the Progress Rd exit came in about 1.20pm.

Initial reports suggest the two right-hand lanes are currently blocked while police, ambulance and fire crews attend the incident.

crash single-vehicle crash traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Journalists crushing their way to Apple and Grape

        premium_icon Journalists crushing their way to Apple and Grape

        News Journalists from all over Australia get a taste of the upcoming Apple and Grape Festival

        LEYBURN SIEGE: Man arrested for 'shooting' mother

        premium_icon LEYBURN SIEGE: Man arrested for 'shooting' mother

        News Six hour stake-out ensues after intoxicated gunman allegedly turns gun on mother.

        Shopper wins $15k in supermarket rewards program

        premium_icon Shopper wins $15k in supermarket rewards program

        News A Stanthorpe shopper has walked away with a $15,000 prize thanks to an innovative...

        Granite Belt growers take group approach to future

        premium_icon Granite Belt growers take group approach to future

        News Granite Belt growers gather at Applethorpe Research Facility to discuss issues...