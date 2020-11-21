Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Toyota Echo burnt at Semaphore on 20/11/20
Toyota Echo burnt at Semaphore on 20/11/20
Crime

‘Car thief’ tries to flee into sea

by Patrick James
21st Nov 2020 5:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been arrested after dumping a stolen car at Taperoo then attempting to get away from police by swimming out to sea

At around 2.35am on Saturday morning, police and MFS crews were called to a house on Karoola court after reports a Toyota Echo had been abandoned.

The car was found on fire on the Esplanade in the car park north of Strathfield Tce.

The Toyota Echo burnt at Semaphore. Picture: SA Police
The Toyota Echo burnt at Semaphore. Picture: SA Police

Police began searching for the man who was seen running away from the car.

The man then allegedly ran towards the ocean and attempted to swim away.

Immediately, the police helicopter was called in, tracking the man in the water until he surrendered.

The 29-year-old Munno Para man was charged with illegal use of a motor vehicle and arson.

He was refused bail and will appear in the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday.

Originally published as 'Car thief' tries to flee into sea

More Stories

car thief crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPEN GATES: 10 nearby farms you can visit this Ag Day

        Premium Content OPEN GATES: 10 nearby farms you can visit this Ag Day

        Rural Find out the Southern Downs hot spots where you can explore the joys of rural life first-hand. DETAILS INSIDE:

        Stanthorpe Magistrates Court: Who's appearing today

        Premium Content Stanthorpe Magistrates Court: Who's appearing today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court

        Discover the unusual with the new edition of RUTH magazine

        Discover the unusual with the new edition of RUTH magazine

        Product News The Summer edition of QCWA Ruth magazine hits the stands this week

        New measures to open RSL up to ‘isolated’ community

        Premium Content New measures to open RSL up to ‘isolated’ community

        News Plans five years in the making couldn’t have come at a better time for the...