Car surfing driver a 26-year-old woman, inquiries continue

Just before 3pm on Monday paramedics rushed to the steep, winding hills of Korora, north of Coffs Harbour to reports two teenagers fell while car surfing.

Just before 3pm on Monday paramedics rushed to the steep, winding hills of Korora, north of Coffs Harbour to reports two teenagers fell while car surfing.

The driver of a car involved in a car surfing incident that went horribly wrong on Monday at Korora was a 26-year-old woman.

The NSW Police Force confirmed the age of the driver and that no charges have been laid in relation to the incident.

“NSW paramedics took the driver, a 26-year-old woman, and a passenger to Coffs Harbour Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Five other passengers were uninjured,” a police spokesperson said.



“The vehicle was seized for examination.”

The Subaru, displaying red P-plates crashed into Paul Shoker’s banana farm.

He is fed up with people joy riding along the dead end road and has called for it to be closed to local-only traffic.

Just before 3pm on Monday paramedics rushed to the steep, winding hills of Korora, north of Coffs Harbour to reports two teenagers fell while car surfing.

Gatelys Rd is a Coffs Harbour City Council road and a representative explained the ‘locals only’ option is no longer available.

“Locals Only road signage is no longer used unless it is to do with road works and then only temporary, and in conjunction with other appropriate road work signage.”

Existing locals-only roads (like the steep road colloquially referred to as the ‘big dipper’ in Woolgoolga) can remain.

The car lost control and crashed into Paul Shoker's banana farm. Photo by Paul Shoker

MONDAY: Just before 3pm on Monday paramedics rushed to the steep, winding hills of Korora, north of Coffs Harbour to reports a teenager fell while car surfing.

Gatelys Rd is extremely steep, winding through banana and blueberry farms.

Just before 3pm on Monday paramedics rushed to the steep, winding hills of Korora, north of Coffs Harbour to reports two teenagers fell while car surfing. Photo by Frank Redward

It is understood a teenager was on top of a car being driven down the hill, with several passengers inside when it lost control approximately 2km west of the Pacific Highway.

The Subaru, displaying red P-plates crashed into Paul Shoker’s banana farm.

“I’ve lost a dozen banana trees - they slowed them down a lot I would say.

“I don’t think they realised how close they were to death. Well, they certainly didn’t look like people who had narrowly escaped death.”

Just before 3pm on Monday paramedics rushed to the steep, winding hills of Korora, north of Coffs Harbour to reports two teenagers fell while car surfing.

Mr Shoker says it’s the third time in five years that cars have crashed into his banana farm. Although it’s a 50km per hour road he says people regularly “fly” along there.

“Families living along this road are sick of people using it as their private racetrack. It’s like a cheap form of entertainment.”

Paul Shoker Pic Nathan Edwards

He says there’s also evidence of regular drug use at the dead end area which has spectacular views looking back over Coffs Harbour.

“Maybe there should be some consideration given to making it a locals-only road. There are only a few households up here and it’s a dead end.”

Originally published as Car surfing driver a 26-year-old woman, inquiries continue