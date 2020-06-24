Menu
Crime

Car rams shopping centre in jewellery heist

by Brianna Morris-Grant
24th Jun 2020 11:18 AM
POLICE are investigating after a car was used to break into a Coomera shopping centre in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called just after 4.30am after the stolen sport utility vehicle (SUV) was driven into the main entrance of the Foxwell Rd business.

An offender then exited the silver Audi Q5, ran into the centre and used an "implement" to smash their way into a jewellery store.

Police released a CCTV image of the car. Photo: QLD Police
They also smashed the display cabinets and stole trays of jewellery, before returning to the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Extensive damage was done to the main entrance and the jewellery store.

Police believe the car, with distinctive roof racks, was stolen from Seven Hills on June 21, and will have substantial damage from being used in the offence.

Investigations are continuing.

