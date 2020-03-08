Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A vehicle is on fire near Mt Ossa Rd on the Bruce Highway. Picture: Tyler Beazley.
A vehicle is on fire near Mt Ossa Rd on the Bruce Highway. Picture: Tyler Beazley.
News

Car on fire blocked Bruce Highway north of Mackay

Rainee Shepperson
8th Mar 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 7:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 1pm: Both lanes of traffic are now moving after a single vehicle crash blocked the Bruce Highway today.

A vehicle was on fire near Mt Ossa Road.

Firefighters put out the blaze about 11am.

EARLIER:

POLICE are at the scene of a single vehicle crash near Kuttabul.

The car is currently on fire.

Both lanes are blocked to traffic near Mt Ossa Road on the Bruce Highway.

Police were called to the scene of the fire about 10am.

Traffic was stopped in both directions after a vehicle caught fire on the Bruce Hwy on Sunday morning. Picture: Tyler Beazley.
Traffic was stopped in both directions after a vehicle caught fire on the Bruce Hwy on Sunday morning. Picture: Tyler Beazley.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said he understood there was no one in the vehicle.

Fire crews are en route to the site but the vehicle is still alight.

Motorists are urged to take caution in the area and expect delays.

bruce highway crash kuttabul fire mackay car fire mackay crash mt ossa crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        De-amalgamation policy splits mayoral candidates

        premium_icon De-amalgamation policy splits mayoral candidates

        News FIND out how SDRC nominees plan to bridge, or widen, the great divide.

        Popular Stanthorpe franchise sliced from the market

        premium_icon Popular Stanthorpe franchise sliced from the market

        News Employees have been left in the lurch after the restaurant doors closed...

        COUNCIL Q&A: The great Stanthorpe divide

        premium_icon COUNCIL Q&A: The great Stanthorpe divide

        News CANDIDATES reveal where they stand on the contentious de-amalgamation debate.

        Wet weekend unlikely to discourage Apple & Grape crowds

        Wet weekend unlikely to discourage Apple & Grape crowds

        News The Bureau of Meteorology have provided a weather forecast for the Apple &...