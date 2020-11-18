Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A car has rolled on the Cunningham Highway, Blackstone. Photo: Ebony Graveur
A car has rolled on the Cunningham Highway, Blackstone. Photo: Ebony Graveur
Breaking

Car flips on highway, blocks traffic

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
18th Nov 2020 1:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PATIENT suffering a sore leg and shoulder pains did not require hospitalisation following a crash on the Cunningham Hwy.

At 12.04pm a Mitsubishi Pajero rolled onto its side on the highway in Raceview, blocking the right lane eastbound.

A car has rolled on the Cunningham Highway, Blackstone. Photo: Ebony Graveur
A car has rolled on the Cunningham Highway, Blackstone. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Two ambulance crews, a fire crew and police rushed to the scene but a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics determined the patient did not require transport to hospital.

The patient complained of a sore leg and shoulder pains.

A Queensland Police Spokeswoman confirmed the blocked lane had since been cleared and no longer impacted traffic.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

highway crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Terrifying’: Neighbour steps up as fire guts house

        Premium Content ‘Terrifying’: Neighbour steps up as fire guts house

        News The scorched Stanthorpe property has been declared a crime scene as investigations begin.

        IN PHOTOS: Firefighters battle vicious Stanthorpe blaze

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Firefighters battle vicious Stanthorpe blaze

        News EXCLUSIVE: One reader and resident’s images reveal fire crews’ desperate efforts to...

        HOUSE FIRE: Crews arrive to find home engulfed in flames

        Premium Content HOUSE FIRE: Crews arrive to find home engulfed in flames

        News Firefighters are working to contain a large fire that has destroyed a house. They...

        LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Stanthorpe’s best real estate agent

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Stanthorpe’s best real estate agent

        Property The fierce competition has come down to two agents, but there can only be one...