Car veers of cliff on the Great Ocean Road in Victoria.
News

Car drives off cliff on Great Ocean Road

by Ally Foster
3rd Jun 2020 3:37 PM

A car has crashed into the sea after veering off a cliff while driving along Victoria's Great Ocean Road this afternoon.

Multiple emergency crews have been called to the scene in Lorne following reports a vehicle had gone over the edge of a cliff near Lorne.

Victoria Police Sergeant Megan Stefanec is it is not known how many people were inside the vehicle when the crash occurred.

"Investigators have been told a car travelling on the Great Ocean Road left the roadway and veered over a cliff into the ocean about 1.20pm today," she said in a statement.

"The cause of the crash is yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More to come.

Originally published as Car drives off cliff on Great Ocean Road

breaking great ocean road vehicle accident victoria

